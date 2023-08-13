PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $42.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00282895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

