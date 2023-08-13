Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 318.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

About Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

