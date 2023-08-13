Prospect Hill Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.98. 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

