PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,320 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of PHM opened at $82.77 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

