PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,687. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.