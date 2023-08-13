PYA Waltman Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises about 1.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

