PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises 0.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,872. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

