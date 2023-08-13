PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 351 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 6.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,796,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $1,506.20. 29,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,392.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,349.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

