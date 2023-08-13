PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 4,647 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 2.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after acquiring an additional 464,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares during the period. Finally, FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,691,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. 386,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,491. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.