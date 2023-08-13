QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of QUALCOMM worth $246,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
