Radix (XRD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $429.14 million and $3.62 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,632,678,966 coins and its circulating supply is 7,859,130,354 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

