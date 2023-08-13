Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $230.54 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,856,566,880 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

