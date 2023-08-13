Raymond James Cuts WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

WHF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.62%.

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 8,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $98,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 30,223 shares of company stock worth $349,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

