Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 193,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of RCRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 124,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.60. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 205.76% and a negative net margin of 71.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.