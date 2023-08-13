ReddCoin Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $1,034.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00280319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

