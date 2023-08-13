Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

