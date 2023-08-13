Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.93 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $77.93 million and approximately $536,316.98 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.76 or 1.00033239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07829561 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $369,563.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

