RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RF Industries stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 24,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.97. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

