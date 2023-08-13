RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

