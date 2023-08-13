RFG Advisory LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

