RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

