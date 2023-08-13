RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

CNPOF stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,492. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.