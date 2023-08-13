RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
CNPOF stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,492. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
RIV Capital Company Profile
