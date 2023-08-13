RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 89,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

