Rosenblatt Securities Cuts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut CEVA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

