Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Chesswood Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 45.30. The firm has a market cap of C$140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.12. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$7.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.11.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

