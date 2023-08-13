Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 77,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 92,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,541. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.