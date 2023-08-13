RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

