Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys 673 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

