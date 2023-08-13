Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $120,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.09 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

