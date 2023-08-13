Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Saab AB (publ) stock remained flat at $52.51 during trading hours on Friday. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $63.40.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

