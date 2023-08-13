SALT 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,780.74 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $18,780.74 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,405.93 or 1.00014452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02272454 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,974.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.