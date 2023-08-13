Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Update

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SASR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SASR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.