Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock remained flat at $101.51 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,735. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75.
Sanofi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.