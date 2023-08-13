Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock remained flat at $101.51 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,735. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

