Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $6.52 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

