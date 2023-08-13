Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13,912.30 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $13,912.30 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,403,525 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084955 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

