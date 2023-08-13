Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $175,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,543. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

