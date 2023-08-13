Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,039,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $441,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,049. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

