Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 28.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,268,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,113. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
