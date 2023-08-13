Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 393,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,794. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

