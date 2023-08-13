Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,447,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 88,883,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,680.3 days.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Seatrium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.11.
Seatrium Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seatrium
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.