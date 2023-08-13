Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,447,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 88,883,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,680.3 days.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Seatrium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get Seatrium alerts:

Seatrium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.