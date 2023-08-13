SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 320.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

