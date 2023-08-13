SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 14,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SemiLEDs

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.