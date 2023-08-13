Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Update

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SEIGY remained flat at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures surgical gloves in the medical area.

