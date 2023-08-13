Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Update

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS SEIGY remained flat at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.32.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.