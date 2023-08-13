SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,249.8 days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$15.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.13. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$15.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.61.
About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.