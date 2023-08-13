SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,249.8 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$15.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.13. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$15.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.61.

Get SG Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.