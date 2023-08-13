Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shawcor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,226. Shawcor has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

