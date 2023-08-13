Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shelf Drilling Trading Up 3.6 %

SHLLF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

