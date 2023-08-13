Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 49.7% in July

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

SHECY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 77,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

