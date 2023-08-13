Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

SSDOY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Stories

