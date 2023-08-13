Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

