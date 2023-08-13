Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.50) to GBX 123 ($1.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.
In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan purchased 25,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,313.31 ($32,349.28). 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
