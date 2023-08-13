Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.50) to GBX 123 ($1.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:MRK opened at GBX 99 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.30). The company has a market cap of £103.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan purchased 25,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,313.31 ($32,349.28). 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.